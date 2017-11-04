Turn Back Time
by Pam Akridge | November 4, 2017 11:01 am
Last Updated: November 3, 2017 at 4:20 pm
When local daylight time is about to reach
Sunday, November 5, 2017, 2:00:00 am clocks are turned backward 1 hour to
Sunday, November 5, 2017, 1:00:00 am local standard time instead.
Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov 5, 2017 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.
Also called Fall Back and Winter Time.
