Tigers stung in Jeff Davis

by TROUP BRINSON

In a season that has been a rejuvenation of sorts for Swainsboro Tiger football, a couple of painful losses late in the season have cornered the Tigers after being pushed around from start to finish by the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets 36-14 in Hazlehurst. Swainsboro falls to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the region, and are in a fight just to make the playoffs.

Before Friday, Jeff Davis looked like a team on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, losing every key region game against playoff level teams. But on this night, they played with reckless abandon as seemingly every risk they took turned to gold, wounding a once confident and potent Swainsboro squad.

Jeff Davis executed an onside kick on…

