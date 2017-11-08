Ted Coatland Mason, 91

Funeral services with military honors for Ted Coatland Mason, 91, of Lexington, N.C., were held Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Jersey Baptist Church with Reverend Matt Riggsbee officiating. The burial of ashes will be held in Swainsboro at a later date. He passed away Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at Brookdale of Lexington.

Mr. Ted Coatland Mason was born June 11, 1926, in Emanuel County to Clifford Seals Mason and Lillian Hooks Mason. He was a graduate of Swainsboro High School, John A. Gupton Mortuary College, and also attended the University of South Carolina. Mason was a retired construction manager from Fluor Daniel Construction after 30 years of service. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Jersey Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Newton Mason; one son, Ted (Kellie) Damon Mason of Greenville, S.C.; one daughter, Karen Mason of Randleman; five grandchildren, John Mason, Robert (Christina) Smith, Nicole (Travis) Beeson, Heather (Brandon) Armstrong, and Cliff Mason; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to the Hinkle Hospice House at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, N.C., 27292, or the Jersey Baptist Church General Fund at 2920 Jersey Baptist Church Road, Lextington, N.C., 27292.

Davidson Funeral Home of Lexington, N.C., was in charge of arrangements.