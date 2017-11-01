Syble Hutcheson, 87

Graveside services for Syble Hutcheson, 87, of Soperton were held in Hutcheson Cemetery in Treutlen County on Friday, October 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. with Reverend John Daughtry officiating. She died Tuesday, October 24.

Mrs. Syble Hutcheson was born in Montgomery County to the late Lewis and Annie Lee Huett Hall. She was a homemaker and attended Zaidee Advent Christian Church. Hutcheson was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neal L. Hutcheson; and her son, Carl Oglesby Jr.

Survivors include two grandchildren, Mary Ann (Shad) Powell of Mt. Vernon and Robert Oglesby of Tifton; four great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Thompson of Nunez; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Lynn Thompson, Ricky Thompson, Justin Thompson, Bryan Conrad, Shad Powell, and Greg Riner.

Sammons Funeral Home of Soperton were in charge of arrangements.