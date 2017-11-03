STC welcomes Paul Mitchell and Cosmoprof representatives

The Paul Mitchell Southeast Balayage/Hand-Painting Color Tour made its stop at Southeastern Technical College’s Swainsboro campus on October 23.

Both the Paul Mitchell and CosmoProf Team partners were thrilled to be hosted by Peggy Braswell and her team of partner instructors. Jeremy Bryant, the consultant for local area salons, was responsible for pulling this group of motivated stylists together for this workshop.

The training was led by Jason Sapp (Paul Mitchell National Color Educator, Senior…

