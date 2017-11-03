SSG Friedel receives esteemed Army medal
by Halei Lamb | November 3, 2017 5:11 pm
Recently, SSG Todd Friedel with the National Guard traveled to Atlanta to receive the Army Commendation Medal for his commendable achievement while serving as a campus recruiter. During his career as such, he has helped alleviate the financial burden of college for multiple students through scholarships, totaling approximately $546,000.
