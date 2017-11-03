SPS emphasizes literacy through home reading initiative
by Halei Lamb | November 3, 2017 5:21 pm
Donita Freeman, a kindergarten teacher at Swainsboro Primary School, encourages her students to read at home by sending books home with them, along with a reading log for parents. Thanks to this effort, Freeman’s class has read more than 200 books at home so far this school year.
