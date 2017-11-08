SPD Drug Suppression Unit makes largest seizure in agency history

Last Updated: November 8, 2017 at 4:42 pm

On the morning of Friday, Nov. 3, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers with Swainsboro Police Department (SPD) responded to an address on McCloud Bridge Road in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatchers with 911 informed officers that weapons were possibly involved, based on witness information.

Upon arrival, officers began attempting to make contact with residence occupants. Witnesses advised subjects involved in the dispute had re-entered the home. After several minutes of no contact from…

To continue reading this article, purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!