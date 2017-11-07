SHS FCCLA honors bus drivers
by Halei Lamb | November 7, 2017 4:15 pm
Recently, Swainsboro High School FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) honored bus drivers for Bus Driver Appreciation Week, held October 16-20.
Members participating were Lessi Johnson, Lauren Jukes, Gabby Coleman, Shyniya Ellison, Meagan Palmore, Shaylee Williams, Addie Claxton, and Tylasha Hall. The group put together goodie bags comprised of chips, candy, and Little Debbie snack cakes. The bags were accompanied by a cold bottle of water. These gifts were distributed to drivers at dismissal and were much appreciated.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.