SHS FCCLA honors bus drivers

Recently, Swainsboro High School FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) honored bus drivers for Bus Driver Appreciation Week, held October 16-20.

Members participating were Lessi Johnson, Lauren Jukes, Gabby Coleman, Shyniya Ellison, Meagan Palmore, Shaylee Williams, Addie Claxton, and Tylasha Hall. The group put together goodie bags comprised of chips, candy, and Little Debbie snack cakes. The bags were accompanied by a cold bottle of water. These gifts were distributed to drivers at dismissal and were much appreciated.