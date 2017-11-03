SECRD: Football and soccer game results

October 24

Midget Soccer

Comets-3, Tornado-2

Scoring for the Comets, Oisin Matthews made two goals and Kaylee Hunter one goal.

Scoring for the Tornado, Christopher Sanchez made two goals.

Jr. Sr. Soccer

Breakers-1, Lazers-1

Scoring for the Breakers, German Dela Cruz made goal.

Scoring for the Lazers, Gabriel Ambrosio made one goal.

Midget Football

Steelers-6, Panthers-0

Scoring for the Steelers, Jordan Williams scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Caden Daley.

October 25…

