SECRD: Football and soccer game results
by Halei Lamb | November 3, 2017 5:17 pm
October 24
Midget Soccer
Comets-3, Tornado-2
Scoring for the Comets, Oisin Matthews made two goals and Kaylee Hunter one goal.
Scoring for the Tornado, Christopher Sanchez made two goals.
Jr. Sr. Soccer
Breakers-1, Lazers-1
Scoring for the Breakers, German Dela Cruz made goal.
Scoring for the Lazers, Gabriel Ambrosio made one goal.
Midget Football
Steelers-6, Panthers-0
Scoring for the Steelers, Jordan Williams scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Caden Daley.
October 25…
