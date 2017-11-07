Reminder to Twin City residents
by Halei Lamb | November 7, 2017 4:17 pm
Open burning is not permitted in city limits. The city provides leaf and limb pick-up, and other trash can be put in the can for regular weekly pick-up. If you are burning for other reasons, a permit must be obtained from the Emanuel County Forestry Unit. If you are burning for any reason, be sure to have your permit available for verification.
