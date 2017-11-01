Randall Lewis Atkinson Sr., 62

Funeral services for Randall Lewis Atkinson Sr., 62, of Swainsboro will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 3 p.m with Reverend Burt Flanders and Tim Price officiating. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro. He passed away Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at August University Medical Center following an extended illness.

Mr. Randall Lewis Atkinson Sr. was born January 4, 1955, in Swainsboro to the late Clifford Atkinson Sr. and Katie Pearl Tanner Atkinson. He loved fishing, going to church, spending time with his grandchildren, and was an avid wrestling fan. Atkinson was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and the secretary. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Julia Atkinson of Swainsboro; daughters, Brandi (Ed) Akridge of Twin City, and Priscilla Atkinson and Crystal Atkinson, both of Swainsboro; sons, Randall Atkinson (Leslie Wyatt) Jr. of Dublin and John Atkinson of Swainsboro; brothers, H.B. Atkinson of Macon, Clifford Atkinson, Charles Atkinson, Bobby Atkinson, and Curtis Atkinson, all of Swainsboro; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jason Atkinson, Cody Atkinson, Chris Atkinson, Ronnie Myers, Dexter Akridge, Darren Akridge, Brian Ashley, and David Ashley. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Spring Hill Baptist Church.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of arrangements.