POTW: Walker and Sammy

Our Pets of the Week are Walker and Sammy.

Walker is a 5-year-old walker hound. He was picked up as a stray with his buddy, Spud. He is dog-friendly and walks well on a leash. He would make a great dog for anyone.

Sammy is a 1.5-year-old mixed breed who is already neutered. Sammy is great with other dogs and kids, but does not do well with chickens. He walks great on a leash. Sammy is well-behaved and is a sweet, affectionate boy.

For more information on Walker, Sammy, or the other animals available for adoption, contact the animal shelter at 478-237-4040.