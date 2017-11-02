Pardon the progress! Renovations begin downtown
by Halei Lamb | November 2, 2017 4:26 pm
Mayor Charles Schwabe, Administrator Al Lawson, and City Building Inspector Bruce Kirby are shown reviewing plans for upgrades to the Boneyard Pavilion and Green Street areas. This is the third phase of the downtown sidewalk and street lighting project. Funds for the renovation were provided by a federal grant obtained by the City of Swainsboro.
