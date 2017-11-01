One sentenced in Superior Court
by Halei Lamb | November 1, 2017 3:16 pm
In Emanuel County Superior Court’s July 2017 term, Lashawn Antonio Tarver negotiated a plea of guilty on one count burglary (reduced to criminal trespass) and one count interference with government property. He was sentenced to five years probation.
