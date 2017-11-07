Notes from the Senate 11-1

by SENATOR JACK HILL, 4th District

WHAT’S THE ECONOMIC ANSWER FOR RURAL GEORGIA?

This column won’t successfully answer this question, but report on the efforts the Legislature is making to answer a question that is not just in Georgia but is a problem for all of America. There are a lot of arguments on the reasons for the withering of small town America. In Georgia, we have been repeating the phrase “There are two Georgia’s” for years. Today, most rural communities have a varying number of troubles, some with more, some with less but all are formidable.

Both the House and the Senate have appointed study committees this year to examine the issues in rural development and recommend solutions. Attendance at the meetings has been strong all over the state. This week, the Senate Rural Georgia Study Committee met in Claxton and heard from a variety of sources about the needs facing rural communities.

AT THE TOP OF THE LIST RURAL HOSPITALS

The issue of healthcare and rural hospitals is a hot button issue currently and the state has made some efforts to assist them with the Rural Hospital Tax Credit legislation. Those communities with no healthcare facilities are pretty much dead in the water for economic development.

There is the fear that an existing hospital will close its doors and…

