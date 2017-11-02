National park ranger visits Wiregrass Chapter

The Wiregrass Chapter Sons of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting, Thursday, Oct. 12, at the New China Restaurant at 6:30 p.m. With President Wilder Smith Jr. presiding, there were 14 members in attendance and six guests. After a great meal, Chaplain Emory Fennell led in the Pledge of Allegiance, then the Sons of the American Revolution Pledge. The program for the evening was presented by National Park Ranger Margo Blewett.

Blewett was transferred just two months ago from the American Revolutionary War Battlefields of Cowpens and Kings Mountain in South Carolina to the National Park at Fort Pulaski, just outside of Savannah. She is also the sister of…

