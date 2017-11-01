Nannie Lee Radford, 88

Funeral services for Nannie Lee Radford, 88, of Swainsboro were held Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at 3 p.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joe Bedgood officiating. Interment followed in the Swainsboro City Cemetery. She passed away Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Nannie Lee Radford was born August 7, 1929, in Wadley to the late Sampson and Mary Williford Newsome. She was a homemaker, retired from Creston’s Knitting Mills, enjoyed being a greeter for Walmart, and served at the local senior center with all her friends. Radford was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Alford Radford; two infant grandsons, Jimmy Newman and Justin Newman; an adult grandson, David Newman; and all 11 of her siblings.

Survivors include one son, Frankie Lee (Kim) Newman of Stillmore; four grandchildren, Susan N. (Brian) Wilkerson of Kite, Julie N. (Chris) Moye of Lyons, Jeremy L. (Samantha) Newman of Swainsboro, and Chandler L. Newman of Stillmore; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers were Chris Moye, Garret Moye, Matthew Moye, Don Hadden and Joey Webb.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.