Ms. Fisher, Mr. Harvey exchange vows
by Halei Lamb | November 3, 2017 5:06 pm
Melissa Ann Fisher (Ely) and Jonathan Andrew Harvey were recently united in holy matrimony in Satsuma, Fla. The intimate ceremony, held Saturday, October 21, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. was officiated by Pastor Curtis Hall.
The bride is the daughter of Nellie Green and Robert Ely of Satsuma, Fla. The groom is the son of Pam and Tony Harvey of Satsuma, Fla.
The decorations of the event were of royal blue and black.
Ms. Fisher, soon to be Mrs. Harvey, was escorted down the aisle by…
To continue reading this article, purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.