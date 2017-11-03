Ms. Fisher, Mr. Harvey exchange vows

Melissa Ann Fisher (Ely) and Jonathan Andrew Harvey were recently united in holy matrimony in Satsuma, Fla. The intimate ceremony, held Saturday, October 21, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. was officiated by Pastor Curtis Hall.

The bride is the daughter of Nellie Green and Robert Ely of Satsuma, Fla. The groom is the son of Pam and Tony Harvey of Satsuma, Fla.

The decorations of the event were of royal blue and black.

Ms. Fisher, soon to be Mrs. Harvey, was escorted down the aisle by…

To continue reading this article, purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!