Mount Shady announces fall festival
by Halei Lamb | November 2, 2017 4:41 pm
Mount Shady Baptist Church will begin its fall revival on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rusty Moore. Jim Harrell, pastor of Nunez Baptist Church, will bring Sunday’s evening message at 6 p.m. Services on Monday through Wednesday will begin at 7 p.m. with Kyle Giddens speaking each evening. There will be special singing at each service. Rusty Moore, pastor of Mount Shady Baptist Church, invites all to come and worship.
