Michael Todd Durden, 48

Funeral services for Michael Todd Durden, 48, of Metter were held Monday, Oct. 30., 2017, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Wood Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Burial was held at Antioch Cemetery in Emanuel County. He died on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at his residence after a long, hard battle with leukemia.

Mr. Michael Todd Durden was preceded in death by his father, Gary Durden.

Survivors include his mother, Kathy ( Ronnie) Youngblood of Swainsboro; sister, Kelly (Grey) Thurman of Swainsboro; aunt, Frances (Bill) Johnson; uncle, Joe (Gwen) Farmer; nephew, Aidan Thurman; niece, Anna Claire Thurman; stepmother, Carolyn Durden of Reidsville; special friend, Linda Bankey and her children, Blake Bankey, Elizabeth Herron, and Tyler Herro; and a host of cousins.

Wood Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.