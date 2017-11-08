Michael “Mike” Paul Bush, 58

Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Paul Bush, 58, of Swainsboro were held at Southside Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, with Reverends Chad Kennison, Baron Powell, Paul Leigh, and Tommy Rountree officiating. Interment followed in the Eastbrook Cemetery and Mausoleum. He passed away Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at his residence following a brief illness.

Mr. Michael “Mike” Paul Bush was born September 20, 1959, in Dublin to Edsel Paul Bush and Hazel Henry Bush. He was born in Dublin, but was a lifelong resident of Swainsboro. He was of the Baptist faith, attending services at Southside Baptist Church. He attended Emanuel County Schools. Bush was a talented cabinet maker from the time he was 14-years-old under the guidance of Bobby Henry. He later became part owner of the successful cabinet business, Swainsboro Cabinet Company, and continued working there after selling his part in 2006. When Bush wasn’t in the cabinet shop, he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish and hunt, especially with his children and grandchildren. He also loved being the grillmaster for many family events. A loving husband, father, brother, and son, he was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, Hazel H. Bush of Swainsboro; wife, Sharon Bush of Swainsboro; daughter, Whitney Bush of Madison; sons, Shannon (Renee) Bush and Brannon Bush, both of Swainsboro; sisters, Judy (Baron) Powell of East Dublin and Jan (Marty) Zorn of Vidalia; grandsons, Josh Bush, Shaun Bush, Shann Bush, and Lake Bush; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were Rob Rankine, Dale Wright, Alton Henry, Robert Henry, Roy Lin Stroud, Brian Bunch, Randy Hood, and Terry Bell. Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Strange, Keith Bell, Kenneth Meeks, Tim Mason, Wess Mason, Marty Zorn, Chuck Marsh, and Swainsboro Cabinet Company.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.