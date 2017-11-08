Mason Beehive display today at EGSC!

On November 8, 2017, join East Georgia State College’s 3D Art Class for an exhibit of their Mason Beehives. The event will be held in front of Bobcat Apiary on the EGSC-Swainsboro Campus’s quad (the center of campus) at 10:30 a.m.

The hive designers will speak about their design, Dr. Paul Cerpovicz will have the traveling hive out and will talk about Mason Bees, and Erin Youmans will provide information about bees and activities for all ages.

This event is free and open to the campus and community, so don’t miss out on this great opportunity to learn more about how you can help pollinators by making homes for Mason Bees!

This event is sponsored by the EGSC Library.