Mary Kay Scarboro, 59

A celebration of life service for Mary Kay Scarboro, 59, of Lake City, Fla., will be held at Ohoopee Music Park on November 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. Her classmate, Rev. Billy Brinson, will officiate. She passed away October 21, 2017, at her residence.

Ms. Mary Kay Scarboro was born and raised in Swainsboro, graduating from Swainsboro High School and attending First United Methodist Church. She worked as a dental technician until she was unable due to health. Before her disability, Scarboro was an avid golfer. She also loved the Georgia Bulldogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy L. Scarboro and Mary Virginia “Tootsie” Scarboro.

Survivors include her brother, Thomas Allen (Anita) Scarboro of Cochran, and two nieces, Onnika Toy Scarboro, also of Cochran, and Ashland Virginia Scarboro of Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Emanuel County Animal Shelter, 343 Market Street, Swainsboro, GA, 30401.