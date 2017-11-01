Marie Eskew, 81

Funeral services for Marie Eskew, 81, of Midville will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Midville Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Byrd, Rev. Terry Quick, Rev. Robert Daughtry, and Rev. Randy Carnley officiating. Burial will follow at Parkers United Methodist Church Cemetery near Bartow. Visitation will be held from Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. She entered into rest Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

A native of Glascock County, Mrs. Marie Eskew had lived in Burke County for more than 30 years. She looked forward to attending both Midville United Methodist Church (UMC) and Midville Baptist Church each and every Sunday. She also enjoyed her weekly WOW group meetings at Midville UMC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eskew, and nine siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Glass of Midville; granddaughter, Jennifer Richards (Geoff) of Augusta; great granddaughter, Abigail Fortner; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Pallbearers will be Rusty Eskew, Mark Broadnax, Dean Johnson, Mike Richards, Barry Broadnax and Ralph Sandeford. Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Sunday School class at Midville UMC, members of the WOW group at Midville UMC, Marion Fowler, Norma Thorne, Floyd Cross and Ramona Oglesby.

DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.