Living for Macy benefit slated for November 19

On Sunday, Nov. 19, a “Living For Macy” benefit will be held from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Swainsboro Jaycees Fairgrounds. Cost for entrance will be $10 for adults, and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Vendors will be on site, and raffles will take place throughout the day. There will be games for kids, a yard sale booth, and food vendors serving catfish plates, chicken plates, hotdogs, hamburgers, and more. Entertainment will include The Incredible Blues, Cheyanne Rose, Brown’s Gospel Trio, Cissy’s Southern Express, Sun Belt Revolution, The Shallow Creek Band, and The Southern Touch Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring lounge chairs. Coolers are welcome, with the exception of glass bottles; only cups will be permitted.

Sponsors include Thigpen Printers, Swainsboro Jaycees, Farmers Furniture, George’s Flowers, The Coleman House, Long Horn Steak House, Ruby Tuesdays, Main Street Styles, Merle Norman, Bernie’s on Main, Miller Supply, Beauty Works, Pinetucky Meats, Railroad Cafe, the Huddle House, Happy Valley Meats, IGA, Atlanta Bread, Ladies Meat Market, Easy Way, Snider Catfish Farms, Felisha’s Hot Wings, family and friends, and many more. All proceeds will benefit the Kersey and Rodriquez families.

On September 28, 7-year-old Ike Kersey and his step-grandfather, Javier Rodriguez, received multiple life-threatening injuries from the involvement in a tragic event at Taco Bell in Swainsboro—the same event which took the life of officer Macy Purvis Mullis. Both Kersey and Rodriguez have required many hospital visits and surgeries, and will undergo more in the future. Currently, Rodriguez will not have the ability to walk again for at least six months. All funds raised will be turned over to aid with the expenses incurred by the Kersey and Rodriguez families following the accident, such as medical bills and disability from work.

Donations are greatly appreciated. For more information on how to help, contact Elizabeth Grimes at 478-206-6005, or email at eagrimes@hotmail.com.