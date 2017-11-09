Legals for week of 11-1

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Mary Frances Freeman, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 29th day of September, 2017.

Laurie A. Freeman, Brenda L. Freeman, and Tiffany R. Freeman, Executrixes of the Estate of Mary Frances Freeman, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KATHY H. ANDREWS, ESTATE NO. 15E0039

DECEASED

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF SUCCESSOR ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

BRANDON ISIAH ANDREWS has petitioned to be appointed Successor Administrator of the estate of KATHY H. ANDREWS deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. October 30, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 / 125 S. Main Street

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

NOTICE TO FORECLOSE RIGHT TO REDEEM

TO: MARY ROSE BROWN

130 Lake Luck Drive

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

Take notice that:

The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:

All that certain tract or parcel of land together with any and all improvements thereon, and being known as tots 34 and 35, 4 Block B, Lake Luck Subdivision as per plat of same made by J D. ‘McLeod on April 15, 1957 and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Swainsboro, Georgia in plat book, page 48. Said plat by express reference is hereby made a part hereof for the purpose of a more particular, complete and accurate description of said property. Said property being bounded as follows: On the north by Hughes Prong Creek; on the east by property now or foremaly owned by Ray Woods; on the south by Lake Luck Drive on the west:py Lot #3 o said Subdivision. Said property herein conveyed big the same property over which Thomas Cross executed first deed to secure debt in favor of The Georgia Loan & Trust Company and recorded in aforesaid Deed Records in Deed Book Page 202? 203, and being the same property deeded by Thomas Cross to Jimmy Ely on September 12, 1959, as shown by deed recorded in Deed Book DZ, page 351, aforesaid Clerk’s Records.

EMANUEL COUNTY MAP: (S01? 002)

Subject to existing easements for rights of way, public utilities and any other outstanding liens which may attach to said property.

was, after advertisement, sold at public outcry on September 6, 2016 to satisfy a tax fi fa in favor of the City of Swainsboro, State of Georgia for the years through 2015 against Mary Brown will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 31st day of October, 2017.

The Tax Sale Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of September, 2016 and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel, County, Georgia, in Deed Book 436 at pages 1-2.

The property may be redeemed at any time before the 31st day of October, 2017 by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: Robert Rankine, 1561 Old Wadley Road, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401. Telephone #: 478-494-0891.

Please be governed accordingly.

This 27th day of September, 2017.

ROBERT RANKINE

1561 Old Wadley Road

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

Telephone # 478-494-0891

NOTICE TO FORECLOSE RIGHT TO REDEEM

TO: TRACY S. FRANKLIN

436 Colegrove Drive

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

Take notice that:

The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, designated as Lot #21, Block F, of Eastwood Estates Subdivision, fronting a distance of 100 feet on the Southeastern side of Colgrove Drive as shown on plat of survey dated August 14, 1979, made by Jimmy G. Norman, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 10, page 599 to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: Northwest by Colegrove Drive; Northeast by lands of Carl Bryant; Southeast by lands of Emanuel Developers, LLC; and Southwest by lands of Ronnie J. Collins and Louise Collins. Said property is the same as that conveyed by a Quit Claim Deed dated March 23, 1990 from United States Department of Agriculture Farmers Home Administration to Richard M. Smith, Sr. and Lucille W. Smith which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 20, pages 120-121.

EMANUEL COUNTY TAX MAP # :-(S09 066).

Subject to existing easements for rights of way, public utilities and any other outstanding

liens which may attach to said property.

was, after advertisement, sold at public outcry on September 6, 2016 to satisfy a tax fi fa in favor of the City of Swainsboro, State of Georgia for the year 2015 against Tracy S. Franklin will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 31st day of October, 2017.

The Tax Sale Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of September, 2016 and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel, County, Georgia, in Deed Book 436 at pages 1-2.

The property may be redeemed at any time before the 31st day of October, 2017 by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: Robert Rankine, 1561 Old Wadley Road, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401. Telephone #: 478-494-0891.

Please be governed accordingly.

This 27th day of September, 2017.

ROBERT RANKINE

1561 Old Wadley Road

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

Telephone # 478-494-0891

NOTICE TO FORECLOSE RIGHT TO REDEEM

TO: CURLEY KITCHENS

P. O. Box 814

Swainsboro, GA 30401

TO: CURLEY KITCHENS

c/o Nursing Home of the Emanuel County Medical Center

117 Kite Road

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Take notice that:

The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:

All that tract or parcel of land, together with all improvements thereon, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, County of Emanuel, State of Georgia, designated as Lot No, 25 of the Mrs. James B, Mason Subdivision, as shown by plat made by J. D. McLeod, Surveyor, dated January 19, 1956, said plat recorded in Deed Book DR, page 525, in Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Emanuel County, said lot being bounded as follows: North by Lot No. 22 of said Subdivision; East by Lot No. 26 of said subdivision; South by Gloria Street; and West by Lot No. 24 of said subdivision.

EMANUEL COUNTY TAX MAP #: (S41-056)

Subject to existing easements for rights of way, public utilities and any other outstanding liens which may attach to said property.

AFTER ADVERTISMENT SAID PROPERTY WAS SOLD AT PUBLIC OUTCRY ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2016, TO SATISFY A TAX FI FA(S) FOR THE YEAR(S) 2015 AND FOR PENALTY & INTEREST.

Said property was sold in the name of Curley Kitchens to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of 2015, in the initial tax amount of $ 451.44. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when you pay the tax.

will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 1st day of November, 2017.

The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of September, 2016, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel, County, Georgia, in Deed Book 436 at page 10.

The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of November, 2017, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: Mark Lumley, 312 Highway 57 East, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401, Tel: 912-240-5909.

Please be governed accordingly.

This 27th day of September, 2017.

Mark Lumley

312 Highway 57 East,

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

Tel: 912-240-5909

NOTICE TO FORECLOSE RIGHT TO REDEEM

TO: U & L, INC.

c/o Ulyses G. Leslie, Registered Agent & CEO

424 Gumlog Street

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

TO: U & L, INC.

c/o Ulyses G. Leslie, Registered Agent & CEO

P. O. Box 1052

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

Take notice that:

The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:

All those lots or parcels of land designated as Lots 16 and 17 in Block A of School Park Subdivision, as shown by plat of Survey made by Frank J. Ford, surveyor, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, in Deed Book DR, page 1A. Said plat by reference is incorporated herein. Said lots are bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Mrs. Ralph Smith; East by Lot No. 15, said Block and Subdivision; South by Gumlog Road; and West by Lot No. 18, said Block and Subdivision.

EMANUELCOUNTY TAX MAP #: (S23-147)

Subject to existing easements for rights of way, public utilities and any other outstanding

liens which may attach to said property.

was, after advertisement, sold at public outcry on September 6, 2016 to satisfy a tax fi fa in favor of the City of Swainsboro, State of Georgia for the year 2015 against U & L, INC. will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 31st day of October, 2017.

The Tax Sale Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of September, 2016 and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel, County, Georgia, in Deed Book 436 at page 15.

The property may be redeemed at any time before the 31st day of October, 2017 by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: Robert Rankine, 1561 Old Wadley Road, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401. Telephone #: 478-494-0891.

Please be governed accordingly.

This 27th day of September, 2017.

ROBERT RANKINE

1561 Old Wadley Road

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

Telephone # 478-494-0891

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of default in the payment of a note secured by a deed to secure debt executed by THEARLON LEE MCGAHEE and DEBRA D. MCGAHEE, dated March 23, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 413, Pages 70-73, Emanuel County records, the undersigned has declared the full unpaid amount of the indebtedness referred to due and payable and, acting under the power of sale contained in said deed, for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, will on the first Tuesday in November, 2017 during the legal hours of sale at the Emanuel County Courthouse, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the lands described in said deed, to-wit:

Tract 1: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, designated as Lot #4, Block B, of the Dublin Road Subdivision, fronting a distance of 147.5 feet on the Southern side of McMillan Drive and extending back between parallel lines a distance of 85 feet as shown on plat of survey dated May 13, 1947, made by L.C. Aldred, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book DB, page 1A, to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: North by McMillan Drive; East by McMillan Drive; South by Lot 5, Block B, of the Dublin Road Subdivision being the lands of Delston Branch and West by Lot 1, Block B, of the Dublin Road Subdivision being the lands of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Nasworthy.

Tract 2: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, designated as Lot #5, Block B, of the Dublin Road Subdivision, fronting a distance of 85 feet on the Western side of McMillan Drive and extending back between parallel lines a distance of 147.5 feet as shown on plat of survey dated May 13, 1947, made by L.C. Aldred, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book DB, page 1A, to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: North by Lot 4, Block B, of the Dublin Road Subdivision being the lands of Delston Branch; East by McMillan Drive; South by Lot 6, Block B, of the Dublin Road Subdivision being the lands of Ronnie T. Bowen and Beverly A. Bowen; and West by Lot 2, Block B, of the Dublin Road Subdivision being the lands of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Nasworthy.

Said property is the same as that conveyed by a Joint Survivorship Warranty Deed dated March 23, 2015 from Delston Herbert Branch, II a/k/a Delston Branch to Thearlon Lee McGahee and Debra D. McGahee, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 413, pages 67-69.

Said property is the same as that conveyed by a Quit Claim Deed dated November 19, 2012 from Donna Branch to Delston Branch which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 377, pages 404-405.

Said property is the same as that conveyed by a Quit Claim Deed dated November 16, 2012 from Paul W. Bowen, Jr., to Delston Branch which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 377, pages 402-403.

Said property is to be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes, which are liens, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and matters superior to the aforesaid Deed to Secure Debt first set out above. Said property is also sold “as is” without any representation, warranty, or recourse against the above named creditor or the undersigned.

The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser as authorized by the aforementioned debt deed.

This the 4th day of October, 2017.

ThSpivey State Bank as Attorney in Fact for

Thearlon Lee McGahee and Debra D. McGahee

BROWN ROUNTREE PC

26 N MAIN STREET

STATESBORO, GEORGIA 30458

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE:

DONNY E. COLLINS, ESTATE NO. 17E0112

DECEASED

NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT

The Petition of PAMELA A. COLLINS, for a year’s support from the estate of DONNY E. COLLINS, Deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before November 6th at 10:00 A.M., why said Petition should not be granted.

All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70/ 125. S. Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

IRMA E. COSME, ESTATE NO. 17E0114

DECEASED

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES and to whom it may concern:

IRMA D. RANKINE

has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of IRMA E. COSME, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. NOVEMBER 6, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 / 125 S. Main Street

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX SALE

Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi. Fa.’s issued by the Tax Commissioner of Emanuel County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and County of Emanuel County, against the following named persons and the property as described next to their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the Courthouse door in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in November, 2017, the same being November 7th, 2017, and continuing on November 8th, 2017, if necessary between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The below listed and described properties, or as much thereof as will satisfy the State and County tax execution on the respective individual and property. The property (ies) hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in Emanuel County, State of Georgia. The years for which said Fi. Fa.’s are issued and levied are stated opposite the name of the owner in each case. Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer costs, all taxes, advertising costs and recording fees. Any mobile home(s) situated on the parcels are excluded from sale unless otherwise noted. Any mobile home included will be considered a fixture of the property. All redemption rights given to the land will apply to the mobile home.

Map & Parcel: 041005A

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Simoes, Dione

Current Record Holder: Reyes, Antonio

CRH Address: 5098 Highway 25 South

Garfield, GA 30425

Amount Due: $2,063.46

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 361/555

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 53rd GMD, being 2.432 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 11, Page 336. Or as further described in Deed Book 361, Page 555. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 041005A, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 057075

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Johnson, Alton

Current Record Holder: Johnson, Alton

CRH Address: 51 Wyatt Circle

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Amount Due: $969.27

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: IC/675

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 53rd GMD, being 1.00 acre, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 11, Page 257. Or as further described in Deed Book IC, Page 675. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 057075, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 067021

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Meeks, Tammie

Current Record Holder: Meeks, Tammie

CRH Address: 733 Leman Road

Vidalia, GA 30474

Amount Due: $747.17

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: 97/522

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 50th GMD, being 1.50 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 97, Page 522 & Deed Book 88, Page 152. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 067021, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 069005

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Hudson, Jane Est.

Current Record Holder: Hudson, Jane Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: 253 Watson Road

Midville, GA 30441

Amount Due:$ 922.31

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: CR/181

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1208th GMD, being 9.50 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book CR, Page 181. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 069005, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 069028

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Lawrence, Ella Mae

Current Record Holder: Lawrence, Ella Mae a/k/a Eleanor Lawrence Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: 20 Belmont Avenue Jersey City, NJ 07304

Amount Due: $1,285.35

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2012

Deed Book: F/517

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1208th GMD, being 10.61 acres, more or less. As shown as a portion of that tract in Plat Book 5, Page 291. Or as further described as Parcel 1 & 5 in Deed Book F, Page 517. Less and Except: 0.97 acres described in Deed Book 25, Page 364 & 0.97 acres described in Deed Book 27, Page 513. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 069028, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 069140

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Givens, Jonas. Jr. Etal

Current Record Holder: Givens, Jonas. Jr.; Givens, Walter: Dillard, Lina; Rivers, Doretha; Givens, Charlie;

Moore, Martha & Givens, James

CRH Address: 204 Weldwood Court Columbia, SC 29203

Amount Due: $1,027.21

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: 106/12

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1208th GMD, being 8.72 acres, more or less. Being Tract 1. As shown in Plat Book 17, Page 736. Or as further described in Deed Book 106, Page 12. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 069140, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 077001K

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Jayachandra, Krishan

Current Record Holder: Jayachandra, Krishan & Marie Antoinette Shirlene

CRH Address: 12211 183rd Street Artesia, CA 90701

Amount Due: $6,591.16

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 424/346

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 53rd GMD, being 1.86 acres, more or less. Being Parcel 2. As shown in Plat Book 21, Page 676. Or as further described as Tract 2 in Deed Book 424, Page 346. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 077001K, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 088029

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Brantley, Randy & Mary E. (Life Estate)

Current Record Holder: Brantley, Mary E., Holder of a Life Estate; Brantley, Terri & Billy J., Remaindermen CRH Address: 377 New Turner Drive Swainsboro, GA 30401

Amount Duea: $1,866.61

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: 297/287

Legal Description: Mary E. Brantley, Holder of a Life Estate; Terri & Billy J. Brantley, Remaindermen, and the property located at 31 Old River Road, and being more fully described as follows: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 57th GMD, being 16.88 acres, more or less. As shown as a portion of that tract in Plat Book 3, Page 227. Or as further described as Parcel 2 in Deed Book 297, Page 287. Less and Except: 2.00 acres described in Deed Book IK, Page 500 & shown in Plat Book 11, Page 519 & 5.00 acres described in Deed Book 31, Page 375. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 088029, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 094001

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Stanford, Robert L., Jr.

Current Record Holder: Stanford, Robert L., Jr.

CRH Address: 7936 Pipes Creek Street, Apt.102 San Antonio, TX 78251

Amount Due: $684.46

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: 369/84

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 53rd GMD, being 0.565 acres, more or less. Being Parcel 3. As shown in Plat Book 16, Page 267. Or as further described in Deed Book 369, Page 84. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 094001, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 102064A

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Neria? Boreta, Jesus & Edith Penatepetate

Current Record Holder: Neria? Boreta, Jesus & Pena? Tepetate, Edith

CRH Address: 819 West 44th Street Savannah, GA 31405

Amount Due: $441.36

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: 400/133

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 58th GMD, being 0.662 acres, more or less. Being Lot 42, Long Bay Lots 37? 48. As shown in Plat Book 20, Page 103. Or as further described in Deed Book 400, Page 133. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 102064A, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 112A018

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Johnson, Tyrone L.

Current Record Holder: Johnson, Tyrone L.

CRH Address: 1035 Canoochee Road Swainsboro, GA 30401

Amount Due: $1,364.61

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 412/531

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 53rd GMD, being 0.92 acres, more or less. Being Lot 4, of Robinson Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 9, Page 235. Or as further described in Deed Book 412, Page 531. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 112A018, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 120141

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Pinnock, Stuart & Olive

Current Record Holder: Pinnock, Stuart & Olive

CRH Address: 1201 NW 78th Avenue Plantation, FL 33322

Amount Due: $764.35

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013,2012

Deed Book: 277/37

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 58th GMD, being 2.13 acres, more or less. Being Lot 41, of Turkey Run Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 20, Page 63A. Or as further described in Deed Book 277, Page 37. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 120141, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 138019

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Sullivan, Livia J.

Current Record Holder: Judy, J. L., Holder of Life Estate; Sullivan, Joe Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of & Sullivan, Livia J. Remaindermen CRH Address: 899 Highway 46 West Metter, GA 30439

Amount Due: $822.91

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 50/3

Legal Description: J. L. Judy, Holder of Life Estate; Joe Sullivan Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of & Livia J. Sullivan, Remaindermen, and the property located at Highway 46, and being more fully described as follows: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 58th GMD, being 5.49 acres, more or less. Being Parcel 3B. As shown in Plat Book 15, Page 572. Or as further described in Deed Book 50, Page 3. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 138019, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 164046

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Byrd, Jeffery

Current Record Holder: Byrd, Jeffery

CRH Address: PO Box 172 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $433.01

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013,2012

Deed Book: 124/180

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 1.50 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 17, Page 194. Or as further described in Deed Book 124, Page180. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 164046, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 164075

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Moore, Betty W.

Current Record Holder: Moore, Betty W.

CRH Address: 522 Wilson Road Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $1,131.05

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: 164/534

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1560th GMD, being 13.09 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 15, Page 562. Or as further described in Deed Book 164, Page 534. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 164075, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 174027E

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Reese, George & Gwendolyn D.

Current Record Holder: Reese, George

CRH Address: 1355 Mount Olivet Church Road Garfield, GA 30425

Amount Due: $2,528.24

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: GC/263

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 49th GMD, being 1.00 acre, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 6, Page 133. Or as further described in Deed Book GD, Page 263. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 174027E, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 180005

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Stevens, Timothy & Diane E.

Current Record Holder: Stevens, Timothy & Diane E.

CRH Address: 55 Fulmer Beach Road Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $3,550.62

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: 313/335

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1560th GMD, being 24.00 acres, more or less. Being Tract 2. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 125. Or as further described in Deed Book 313, Page 335. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 180005, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 198008

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Johnson, Alice & Ivy & Et Al

Current Record Holder: Johnson, Ivy & Alice Estates & Heirs Known & Unknown of; Johnson, Donald & Raleford, Willie Irene

CRH Address: 26042 Highway 80 West Portal, GA 30450

Amount Due:$1,441.14

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: 83/307

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1426th GMD, being 15.14 acres, more or less. Being Parcels 5 & 6. As shown in Plat Book 16, Page 239. Or as further described in Deed Book 83, Page 307. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 198008, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: AD1034

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Reese, William Roy, Jr.

Current Record Holder: Reese, Betty Jo

CRH Address: 921 Oaklawn Drive Swainsboro, GA 30401

Amount Due: $1,457.72

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 141/135

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Adrian, 1748th GMD, being 0.27 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 141, Page 135. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel AD1034, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: LE1002

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Williams, J. D. & Willie Mae

Current Record Holder: Williams, Willie Mae Estates & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: 24 Condor Road Swainsboro, GA 30401

Amount Due: $1,411.81

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013,2012,2011

Deed Book: HS/809

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1502nd GMD, being 0.21 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book HS, Page 809. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel LE1002, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: S23032

Defendant in Fi? Fa: Phillips, Timothy Gene

Current Record Holder: Phillips, Timothy Gene

CRH Address: 412 Wrens Street Swainsboro, GA 30401

Amount Due: $710.43

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: 281/113

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Swainsboro, 53rd GMD, being 0.21 acres, more or less. Being Lot 17 & Part of Lot 18, Block N, of Flanders Subdivision. Or as further described in Deed Book 281, Page 113. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel S23032, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: S37015

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Heath, James Est.

Current Record Holder: Heath, German; Heath, Ed; Heath, Jimmie: Heath, Randolph & Hughes, Dessie Lou Estates & Heirs Known & Unknown of CRH Address: 865 Commerce Street East Bridgeton, NJ 08302 ? 2259

Amount Due: $415.95

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013,2012

Deed Book: DQ/324

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Swainsboro, 53rd GMD, being 0.11 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book DQ, Page 324. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel S37015, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: S37015A

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Hughes, Dessie L.

Current Record Holder: Hughes, Dessie L. Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: 4720 NW 17th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313

Amount Due: $330.79

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013,2012,2011,2010

Deed Book: CY/22

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Swainsboro, 53rd GMD, being 0.11 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book CY, Page 22. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel S37015A, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T02009

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Daniels, Betty J.

Current Record Holder: Daniels, Betty Jean; Daniels, Willene & Daniels, Gloria

CRH Address: PO Box 375 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $427.85

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: EG/434

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD being 0.50 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book EG, Page 434. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T02009, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T02036

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Webb, Peggy M.

Current Record Holder: Webb, Peggy M. Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: 516 North Gray Street Millen, GA 30442

Amount Due: $1,254.60

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 37/167

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.50 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 37, Page 167. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T02036, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T10037

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Walker, Albert L. & Albert J?M Walker

Current Record Holder: Walker, Albert L. Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of & Walker, Albert J. M.

CRH Address: 4182 Autumn Hill Drive Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Amount Due: $2,238.74

Tax Years Due: 2016,2013,2012

Deed Book: 105/106

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel,City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.34 acres, more or less. Being Lot 21, of John E. Whetsell Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 8, Page 618. Or as further described in Deed Book 105, Page 106. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T10037, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Sandra S. Wright

Emanuel County Tax Commissioner Ex? Officio Sheriff * Deed Book: Refers to Deed Records located in the Emanuel County Courthouse, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office where property is more fully described. 4C?2?26

DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX SALE

Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi. Fa.’s issued by the City Clerk of City of Twin City, Emanuel County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, and City of Twin City, against the following named persons and the property as described next to their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the Courthouse door in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in November, 2017, the same being November 7th, 2017, and continuing on November 8th, 2017, if necessary between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The below listed and described properties, or as much thereof as will satisfy the City, State and County tax execution on the respective individual and property. The property (ies) hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the propertydescription. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in City of Twin City, Emanuel County, State of Georgia. The years for which said Fi. Fa.’s are issued and levied are stated opposite the name of the owner in each case. Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer costs, all taxes, advertising costs and recording fees. Any mobile home(s) situated on the parcels are excluded from sale unless otherwise noted. Any mobile home included will be considered a fixture of the property. All redemption rights given to the land will apply to the mobile home.

Map & Parcel: 164022

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Clark Rosemary

Current Record Holder: Clark, Rosemary

CRH Address: 536 West Broad Street Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $535.65

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014

Deed Book: 25/245

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 2.01 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 15, Page 38. Or further described in Deed Book 25, Page 245. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 164022, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 164030A

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Brown Dwayne A & Jakari, Jesse R Brown Jr

Current Record Holder: Brown, Dwayne A., Brown, Jesse R. Jr., & Brown, Jakari

CRH Address: 115 Riverstone Dr Covington, GA 30014

Amount Due: $337.80

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 427/7

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 2.75 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 15, Page 87, and Parcel 2 in Plat Book 22, Page 657. Or further described as Tracts 1 & 2 in Deed Book 427, Page 7. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 164030A, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 164048

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Brown Dwayne A & Jakari Jesse R Brown Jr

Current Record Holder: Brown, Dwayne A., Brown, Jesse R. Jr., & Brown, Jakari

CRH Address: 115 Riverstone Dr Covington, GA 30014

Amount Due: $314.82

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 427/7

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 1.83 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 15, Page 165. Or further described in Deed Book 427, Page 7. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 164048, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 164097

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Sherrod Cassandra

Current Record Holder: Sherrod, Cassandra

CRH Address: PO Box 880 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $705.33

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2013

Deed Book: 382/604

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1560th GMD, being 1.88 acres, more or less. Being Parcel 2. As shown in Plat Book 15, Page 186. Or further described in Deed Book 382, Page 604 Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 164097, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 165025

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Pine Hill Properties Of LLC

Current Record Holder: Pine Hill Properties Of Emanuel County, LLC

CRH Address: PO Box 187 Adrian, GA 31002

Amount Due: $845.59

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2012

Deed Book: 421/96

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, 1560th GMD. Being Lots 15 & 16. As shown in Plat Book 14, Page 90. Or further described in Deed Book 421, Page 96. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 165025, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 165095

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Boone Stephen A

Current Record Holder: Boone, Stephen A

CRH Address: 1590 Harvest Road Metter, GA 30439

Amount Due: $629.72

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2013

Deed Book: 346/411

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 2.00 acres, more or less. Being Lot 1. As shown in Plat Book 18, Page 594. Or further described in Deed Book 346, Page 411. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 165095, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 165A023

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Steele Betty R

Current Record Holder: Steele, Betty R Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of CRH Address: P O Box 796 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $677.30

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: IG/256

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.34 acres, more or less. Being Lot 6, of Kingswood Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 10, Page 227. Or further described in Deed Book IG, Page 256. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 165A023, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 165A043

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Jones Mamie L & James

Current Record Holder: Jones, James Jackson

CRH Address: P O Box 450 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $684.27

Tax Years Due: 2016

Deed Book: 40/128

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.43 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 10, Page 545. Or further described in Deed Book 40, Page 128. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 165A043, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: 165A092

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Rivera Melvin

Current Record Holder: Rivera, Melvin

CRH Address: 937 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10065

Amount Due: $440.89

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 351/88

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, being 5.33 acres, more or less. Being Lot 12. As shown in Plat Book 20, Page 42A. Or further described in Deed Book 351, Page 88. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 165A092, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: P17575

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Meyers, Tommy

Current Record Holder: Meyers, Tommy d/b/a Twin City Minit Mart a/k/a Hall’s Minit Mart

CRH Address: 2778 US Highway 80 East Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $884.06

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013,2012

Legal Description: PERSONAL PROPERTY: Inventory & Equipment

Map & Parcel: T01014

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Henry, Angyla

Current Record Holder: Henry, Angyla

CRH Address: 1286 Lambs Bridge Road Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $515.39

Tax Years Due:b2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: 405/551

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.25 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 405, Page 551. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T01014, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T02027

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Bell, John M.

Current Record Holder: Bell, John M.

CRH Address: 1752 Lambs Bridge Road Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $654.96

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 187/253

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 2.17 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 14, Page 121. Or as further described in Deed Book 187, Page 253. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T02027, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T02028B

Defendant in Fi?Fa: McNear, Frank

Current Record Holder: McNear, Frank

CRH Address: PO Box 792 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $336.65

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2012

Deed Book: 62/432

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.30 acres, more or less. Being Lot 3, Block A. As shown in Plat Book 5, Page 61. Or as further described in Deed Book 62, Page 432. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T02028B, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T03002

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Robinson, Marie

Current Record Holder: Robinson, Marie

CRH Address: PO Box 201 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $544.85

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013,2012

Deed Book: 270/538

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.26 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 17, Page 321. Or as further described in Deed Book 270, Page 538. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T03002, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T03020

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Bailey, Terry

Current Record Holder: Bailey, Terry

CRH Address: PO Box 265 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $397.73

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2013,2012

Deed Book: 195/305

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 2.00 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 195, Page 305. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T03020, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T03020A

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Johnson, Lee & Ethel

Current Record Holder: Johnson, Lee Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of & Johnson, Ethel

CRH Address: 5001 Lake Front Drive, Apt. F1 Tallahassee, FL 32303

Amount Due $602.69

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013,2012

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T03020A, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T03025

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Mosely. Emma Cross Est.

Current Record Holder: Mosely. Emmie Louise Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: 5251 Long Lake Circle, Apt. 201 Lakeland, FL 33805

Amount Due: $307.41

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: FG/405

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City. Or as further described in Deed Book FG, Page 405. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T03025, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T03025

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Mosely, Emma Cross Est. & Mosses, Barbara A.

Current Record Holder: Mosely, Emma Croft Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: 5251 Long Lake Circle, Apt. 201 Lakeland, FL 33805

Amount Due: $311.56

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T03025A, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T06031

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Lewis, Jessica

Current Record Holder: Lewis, Jessica

CRH Address: 909 5th Avenue Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $532.35

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 419/395; CZ/319

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.48 acres, more or less. Being Lots 3 & 6, Block C, of Hoke V. Durden Subdivision. As shown in Deed Book CZ, Page 319. Or as further described in Deed Book 419, Page 395. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T06031, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T07055

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Miller, Bobby

Current Record Holder: Miller, Bobby Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: 991 Sand Ridge Road Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $392.58

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: IW/105

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.50 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book IW, Page 105. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T07055, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T08024

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Jones, Ty Cobb

Current Record Holder: Jones, Ty Cobb

CRH Address: PO Box 972 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $361.50

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2013

Deed Book: EC/583

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD. Being part of Lots 1, 2, 3, & 4. As shown in Deed Book BS, Page 12. Or as further described in Deed Book EC, Page 583. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T08024, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T08047

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Howell, Christine Et Al

Current Record Holder: Howell, Christine; Brown, James Edward; Brown, Dwayne A.; Waters, Tonya; Brown, George Earl; Brown, Joseph N.; Brown, Jessie; Brown, James; Brown, Betty Jean; Brown, Raymond; Howell, Christine & Brown, Alonzo

CRH Address: 3004 Mink Point Boulevard Beaufort, SC 29902

Amount Due: $629.48

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: 223/135; 180/161; DA/171

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.22 acres, more or less. Being Lot 2. As shown in Deed Book DA, Page 171. Or as further described in Deed Book 223, Page 135 & Deed Book 180, Page 161. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T08047, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T08049

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Stokes, Louvenia L.

Current Record Holder: Stokes, Louvenia L.

CRH Address: PO Box 186 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $1,188.92

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2013

Deed Book: 132/26

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.74 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 7, Page 174. Or as further described in Deed Book 132, Page 26. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel T08049, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T10037

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Walker, Albert L & Albert

Current Record Holder: Walker, Albert L Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of & Walker, Albert J?M

CRH Address: 4182 Autum Drive Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Amount Due: $578.35

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 105/106

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.34 acres, more or less. Being Lot 21, Subdivision of the property of John E Whetsell. As shown in Plat Book 8, Page 618. Or as further described in Deed Book 105, Page 106. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel

T10037, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T10046

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Sapp, Annie R

Current Record Holder: Sapp, Annie R Estate & Heirs Known & Unknown of

CRH Address: PO Box 996 Twin City, GA 30471

Amount Due: $866.62

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015,2014,2012

Deed Book: FX/680

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 0.20 acres, more or less. Being Lot 12, Subdivision of the property of John E Whetsell. As shown in Plat Book 6, Page 56. Or as further described in Deed Book FX, Page 680. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel

T10046, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Map & Parcel: T10054

Defendant in Fi?Fa: Alston, Kenneth & Wanda

Current Record Holder: Alston, Kenneth & Wanda

CRH Address: 205 Prestoria Rushing Road Statesboro, GA 30461

Amount Due: $575.96

Tax Years Due: 2016,2015

Deed Book: 418/420

Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Emanuel, City of Twin City, 1560th GMD, being 1.09 acres, more or less. Being part of Lot 27, Subdivision of the property of John E Whetsell. As shown in Plat Book 6, Page 218. Or as further described in Deed Book 418, Page 420. Being known as Tax

Map & Parcel T10054, Emanuel County, Georgia.

Constance D. Hughes

City Clerk * Deed Book: Refers to Deed Records located in the Emanuel County Courthouse, Clerk of

Superior Court’s Office where property is more fully described. 4C?2?26

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Doris C. Neighbors, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 13th day of October, 2017.

John M. Neighbors, Executor of the Estate of

Doris C. Neighbors, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of John Carl Neighbors, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 13th day of October, 2017.

John M. Neighbors, Executor of the Estate of

John Carl Neighbors, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

McGARRETT DWAYBE CROSS, SR..,

PETTIONERS, CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.________

0002000005410000CAE8

LEKESHA PULLEN & CHRISTOPHER PULLEN,

RESPONDENTS.

IN RE: McGARRETT H. DEWAYNE CROSS, JR.

AND DEZYION AHDREAM PULEN

TO: LEKESHA PULLEN

By Order of the Court for Service by Publication dated the 26 day of October 2017, you are hereby notified that on the 26 day of October 2017, McGARRETT DWAYNE CROSS, SR.,. filed a Complaint

against you for Legitimation & Custody. You are hereby required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court and serve upon Plaintiff’s Attorney, William H. McWhorter, Jr., of the firm of Shepherd, Gary & McWhorter, LLC, Attorney’s at Law, P.O. Drawer 99, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401, an Answer to said Complaint in writing within sixty (60) days of the 26 day of October, 2017.

WITNESS the Honorable Presiding Judge, Emanuel Superior Court, this 26 day of October, 2017.

KRISTIN HALL

CLERK SUPERIOR COURT

OF EMANUELCOUNTY, GEORGIA

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF DESSIE JAMES PARRISH, DECEASED.

All creditors of the estate of DESSIE JAMES PARRISH, deceased, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render their demands to JULIETTE FAYE PARRISH JOHNSON, Executor of the DESSIE JAMES PARRISH ESTATE, at 3 N. Boulder Cove, Savannah, Georgia 31419, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment of any indebtedness due the estate.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

STATE OF GEORGIA,

Plaintiff

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17CV299

NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS

All that Certain Tract or Parcel of Land known as 19 Canen Cove, Adrian, GA, With All Improvements Thereon; Nine Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Two Dollars in United States Currency, One 2007 Saturn Outlook Bearing VIN 5GZER23717J113023, One 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Bearing VIN 1J4GX48S11C519737, One Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm Handgun Bearing Serial Number HUZ5457, One Thompson Center Arms Encore .223 Rem Rifle Bearing Serial Number S31493, One Yukon Sentinel Night Vision Riflescope Bearing Serial Number 26016T, One Benelli Legacy 20 Gauge Semiautomatic Shotgun Bearing Serial Number X011753, Two King of Fans Electric Shop Fans, Three Max Air Pro Electric Shop Fans, Four Black in Color Electric Shop Fans, Two Lasko Cyclone Electric Shop Fans, One Standing Electric Fan, Two Hard Core Remote Ballast 1000 Watt, One Energy Station 1000 Watt Cali Ballast Bearing Serial Number GM1000C16111190, Two Sentinel Propane Variable CO2 Generators with Controls, One Hot Line Tool, One GE Dehumidifier Bearing Serial Number FG020374, One Trimming Sucks Dust Collector Bearing Serial Number TC270359, One Rigid Shop Vac bearing Serial Number 14250R2188, Two Powerline Transformers, One Generac Ultra Source Guardian 15,000 Watt Generator Bearing Serial Number 4387445, and One Coachmen Spirit of America Fifth Wheel Camper bearing TIN 1TC2D218333002156,

Defendant(s) in rem.

TO: Carlos Manuel Duate-Guiterrez of 19 Canen Cove, Adrian, Georgia; Namivia Alonso of 19 Canen Cove, Adrian, Georgia; Yuniel Gil-Alonso of 14943 SW 179th Street, Miami, Florida; and any and all interest holders.

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking the forfeiture of the above-described property was filed in said Court on the 20th day of October, 2017, pursuant to the Official Code of Georgia Annotated § 9-16-12.

Said action alleges that you may have an interest in the above-described defendant property. You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Courtney M. Patterson, Assistant District Attorney, Middle Judicial Circuit, 101 N Main Street, Suite 200, Swainsboro, GA 30401, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days of the date of final publication, that is to say within thirty (30) days of the second publication. If you fail to do so, judgment pursuant to Official Code of Georgia Annotated § 9-16-12 (e) shall be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This 20th day of October, 2017.

/S/Courtney Rowland

Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sealed proposals will be received by EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY at 102 South Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401 until 2:00 P.M. local time, Thursday, November 30, 2017 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. No submitted bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days.

All Bidders must have a State of Georgia Utility Contractor License and must employ a state “Utility Manager” certificate holder who will have oversight of all the work.

Work to be done: The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment and labor for the construction of:

Constructing approximately 3,554 L.F. of 10-inch PVC waterline and chemical building, installation of one (1) 200-gpm submersible pump and piping and all appurtenances. Time allotted for the work is 120 consecutive calendar days.

Proposals for the complete work in one general contract shall be made on the proposal form provided and shall contain prices in words and figures for the work bid on.

All proposals shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond drawn in favor of EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, in the amount of at least 10% of the lump sum bid for the complete work; such Bid Bond representing that the Bidder, if awarded the contract, will promptly enter into a contract and furnish Performance Bond and Payment Bond as provided by law and approved by the Attorney for EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY. Each bond shall be equal to 100% of the contract amount. The Bid Bond shall be forfeited to EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY as liquidated damages if the Bidder fails to execute the contract and provide Performance and Payment Bonds within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

Drawings and Specifications are open to public inspection at the office of the EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, at the office of G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc., in Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia and the Atlanta Builders Exchange in Atlanta.

Copies of the plans and specifications may be obtained from G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc., 4210 Columbia Road, Building 3, Augusta, Georgia 30907, upon receipt of the following amounts:

Plans and Specifications $250.00

Reduced Drawings Available (Extra Set) $100.00

Digital copies of the documents are not available.

Upon receipt of all documents in undamaged condition within thirty (30) days after the date of opening of bids, one-half of the deposit will be refunded.

The difference between the deposit and the amount refunded represents the cost of reproduction. No refund will be made for documents received after thirty (30) days or in damaged condition.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

By:

G. William Donaldson, Chairman

NOTICE RO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

All creditors of the estate of GREGORY SCOTT POOLE SR., decedent late of Emanuel County, State of Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This the 25th day of October, 2017.

Gregory Scott Poole Jr., executor of the estate of

Gregory Scott Poole Sr., decedent.

322 Gibson Drive Raeford, NC 28376

Address of Executor

910-224-2306

Telephone

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF TERESA WRIGHT, DECEASED.

All creditors of the estate of TERESA WRIGHT, deceased, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render their demands to Kenneth Wright, Sr., Executor of the TERESA WRIGHT ESTATE, at 509 Mitchell Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment of any indebtedness due the estate.