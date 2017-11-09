Legals 11-8-2017

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Doris C. Neighbors, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 13th day of October, 2017.

John M. Neighbors, Executor of the Estate of

Doris C. Neighbors, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of John Carl Neighbors, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 13th day of October, 2017.

John M. Neighbors, Executor of the Estate of

John Carl Neighbors, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

McGARRETT DWAYBE CROSS, SR..,

PETTIONERS, CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.________

vs.

LEKESHA PULLEN & CHRISTOPHER PULLEN,

RESPONDENTS.

IN RE: McGARRETT H. DEWAYNE CROSS, JR.

AND DEZYION AHDREAM PULEN

TO: LEKESHA PULLEN

By Order of the Court for Service by Publication dated the 26 day of October 2017, you are hereby notified that on the 26 day of October 2017, McGARRETT DWAYNE CROSS, SR.,. filed a Complaint

against you for Legitimation & Custody. You are hereby required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court and serve upon Plaintiff’s Attorney, William H. McWhorter, Jr., of the firm of Shepherd, Gary & McWhorter, LLC, Attorney’s at Law, P.O. Drawer 99, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401, an Answer to said Complaint in writing within sixty (60) days of the 26 day of October, 2017.

WITNESS the Honorable Presiding Judge, Emanuel Superior Court, this 26 day of October, 2017.

KRISTIN HALL

CLERK SUPERIOR COURT

OF EMANUELCOUNTY, GEORGIA

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF DESSIE JAMES PARRISH, DECEASED.

All creditors of the estate of DESSIE JAMES PARRISH, deceased, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render their demands to JULIETTE FAYE PARRISH JOHNSON, Executor of the DESSIE JAMES PARRISH ESTATE, at 3 N. Boulder Cove, Savannah, Georgia 31419, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment of any indebtedness due the estate.

|

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

STATE OF GEORGIA,

Plaintiff

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17CV299

NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS

All that Certain Tract or Parcel of Land known as 19 Canen Cove, Adrian, GA, With All Improvements Thereon; Nine Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Two Dollars in United States Currency, One 2007 Saturn Outlook Bearing VIN 5GZER23717J113023, One 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Bearing VIN 1J4GX48S11C519737, One Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm Handgun Bearing Serial Number HUZ5457, One Thompson Center Arms Encore .223 Rem Rifle Bearing Serial Number S31493, One Yukon Sentinel Night Vision Riflescope Bearing Serial Number 26016T, One Benelli Legacy 20 Gauge Semiautomatic Shotgun Bearing Serial Number X011753, Two King of Fans Electric Shop Fans, Three Max Air Pro Electric Shop Fans, Four Black in Color Electric Shop Fans, Two Lasko Cyclone Electric Shop Fans, One Standing Electric Fan, Two Hard Core Remote Ballast 1000 Watt, One Energy Station 1000 Watt Cali Ballast Bearing Serial Number GM1000C16111190, Two Sentinel Propane Variable CO2 Generators with Controls, One Hot Line Tool, One GE Dehumidifier Bearing Serial Number FG020374, One Trimming Sucks Dust Collector Bearing Serial Number TC270359, One Rigid Shop Vac bearing Serial Number 14250R2188, Two Powerline Transformers, One Generac Ultra Source Guardian 15,000 Watt Generator Bearing Serial Number 4387445, and One Coachmen Spirit of America Fifth Wheel Camper bearing TIN 1TC2D218333002156,

Defendant(s) in rem.

TO: Carlos Manuel Duate-Guiterrez of 19 Canen Cove, Adrian, Georgia; Namivia Alonso of 19 Canen Cove, Adrian, Georgia; Yuniel Gil-Alonso of 14943 SW 179th Street, Miami, Florida; and any and all interest holders.

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking the forfeiture of the above-described property was filed in said Court on the 20th day of October, 2017, pursuant to the Official Code of Georgia Annotated § 9-16-12.

Said action alleges that you may have an interest in the above-described defendant property. You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Courtney M. Patterson, Assistant District Attorney, Middle Judicial Circuit, 101 N Main Street, Suite 200, Swainsboro, GA 30401, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days of the date of final publication, that is to say within thirty (30) days of the second publication. If you fail to do so, judgment pursuant to Official Code of Georgia Annotated § 9-16-12 (e) shall be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

00020000022C00001442

/S/Courtney Rowland

Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court

|

NOTICE RO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

All creditors of the estate of GREGORY SCOTT POOLE SR., decedent late of Emanuel County, State of Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This the 25th day of October, 2017.

Gregory Scott Poole Jr., executor of the estate of

Gregory Scott Poole Sr., decedent.

322 Gibson Drive Raeford, NC 28376

Address of Executor

910-224-2306

Telephone

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF TERESA WRIGHT, DECEASED.

All creditors of the estate of TERESA WRIGHT, deceased, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render their demands to Kenneth Wright, Sr., Executor of the TERESA WRIGHT ESTATE, at 509 Mitchell Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment of any indebtedness due the estate.

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DORIS J. BRIDGES, ESTATE NO. 17E0124

DECEASED

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES and to whom it may concern:

CARLTON L. BRIDGES has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the estate of DORIS J. BRIDGES deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. DECEMBER 4, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

125 S. Main Street / P.O.Box 70

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE TO FORECLOSE RIGHT TO REDEEM

TO: TOMMIE PICKNEY

160-10 89th AVE # 2G

JAMAICA, NY, 1143

Take notice that:

The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that lot or parcel of land lying and being in the 1208th G.M. District of Emanuel County containing sixteen (16) acres more or less, and being a portion of the division of the Sol Green Estate. Said property, being bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lands of James I. Green; East by Flat Field Investment; South by lands of Robert E. Youmans; and West by lands of Mary P. McLaughlin.

The above described property is the same as that conveyed to Ernestine Steward by Deed dated December 12, 1931 recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Deed Book CC, Page 568 and is the same as that conveyed to Tommie Pickney by Quit Claim Deed dated December 22, 1997 from Beatrice D. Young as shown in Deed Book 74, Page 380, aforesaid Clerk’s records.

This property was originally owned by Earnestine Stewart, deceased. An Order Declaring No Administration Necessary is on file in the Probate Court of Emanuel County, Georgia.

Emanuel County Tax Map No. 069 052.

was, after advertisement, sold at public outcry on November 1, 2016 to satisfy tax fi fas in favor of the County of Emanuel, State of Georgia for the years through 2014 and 2015 against Tommie Pickney and will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 6th day of December, 2010.

The Tax Sale Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6 day of December, 2016, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel, County, Georgia, in Deed Book 438 at pages 554-555.

The property may be redeemed at any time before the 6th day of December, 2017, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: Robert Rankine, 1561 Old Wadley Road, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401. Telephone # 478-494-0891

Please be governed accordingly.

This 2nd day of November, 2017.

ROBERT RANKINE

1561 Old Wadley Road

Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401

Telephone # 478-494-0891

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by LAVERA BELLE SCOTT to DRB REALTY & PROPERTIES, LLC, 311 South Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia,30401, dated May 4, 2016 and recorded in Deed Book 429, pages 602-605, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Wednesday in December, 2017, to wit: December 6, 2017, the following described property:

All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Twin City, 1560th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, as shown on plat of survey dated June 4, 1982, made by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 11, page 116 to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: Northwest by lands of Betty Jo Roundhead; Northeast by lands of Danny Frank Thompson; Southeast by lands of Donald Youngblood; and Southwest by lands of Janet Hebbard Revocable Trust.

ALSO a 12 foot Easement for ingress and egress from 5th Avenue a/k/a Georgia Highway 123 Spur as shown on the afore referenced plat of survey.

Said property is the same as that conveyed by a Warranty Deed dated May 4, 2016 from DRB Realty & Properties, LLC to Lavera Belle Scott, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 429, pages 600-601.

Said property is subject to a Deed to Secure Debt dated April 27, 2016 from DRB Realty & Properties, LLC to Durden Banking Company, Inc., which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 414, pages 344-348.

Said property is designated by the Emanuel County Tax Assessors as Map and Parcel #T01-011A.

Said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $12,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein together with all other indebtedness of the borrower to the lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter become contracted, which was or would be evidenced by a note or notes.

The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees. Notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees has been given, as provided by law.

Said property is commonly known as 122 5th Avenue, Twin City, GA 30471, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the subject property is: LAVERA BELLE SCOTT or tenant or tenants.

Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, and covenants, etc.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: DRB Realty & Properties, LLC, 311 South Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401, telephone (478) 237-7292.

The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.

This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being DRB Realty & Properties, LLC, as Attorney in Fact for Lavera Belle Scott, 311 South Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

Attorney

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTMEPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from Orlando Kirkland a/k/a Orlondo Kirkland to Spivey State Bank dated October 10, 2014, filed and recorded October 15, 2014, in Deed Book 407, Pages 71-74, Emanuel County, Georgia Records (as modified, the “Security Deed”), conveying the after-described property to secure that Promissory Note and Truth-In-Lending Disclosures dated October 10, 2014 from Orlando Kirkland payable to Spivey State Bank in the original principal amount of $50,795.50, with interest thereon as set forth therein (as renewed and amended, the “Note”), there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2017, the following described property: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Stillmore, 58th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 5.799 acres, more or less, and designated as Parcel One on that plat of survey prepared by George William Donaldson, Surveyor, dated August 28, 2014, which is recorded in Plat Book 22, Page 552, of the Records of the Office of the Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court. Said plat by reference hereto is incorporated herein for a more full, complete, and accurate description of said property. Said parcel is bounded, now or formerly, according to said plat, as follows: North by the right-ofway of East 3rd Avenue a/k/a Stillmore-Metter Highway; East by the right-of-way of North 7th Street; South by the right-of-way of Railroad Avenue; and West by Parcel 2, as shown on said plat. The above described property is a portion of that conveyed to James Curtis Slater and Lynn W. Slater by Warranty Deed from Ivey Lee Snipes dated July 16, 1976, which is recorded in Deed Book GR, 150, Emanuel County Clerk’s Records.

The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable

because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note. The debts remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law.

The property will be sold for cash or certified funds and subject to any and all matters of record

superior to said Security Deed, outstanding ad valorem taxes, any matters which might be disclosed by an

accurate survey and inspection of the property, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, easements

against the property, if any, and subject to any unpaid water and waste bills that constitute liens against

the property, whether due and payable or not yet due and payable. The sale will be conducted as set forth

herein subject to (1) confirmation prior to the sale that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S.

Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit prior to the sale of the status of the loan with the

holder of the Security Deeds. Grantee reserves the right to sell the property in one parcel or as an entirety, or in such parcels as Grantee may elect, as permitted in the Security Deed.

The following information is being provided in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2. Spivey

State Bank, a Division of Persons Banking Company, is the secured creditor under the Security Deed and

loan being foreclosed. The following person or entity shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and

modify all terms of the above-described Security Deed and associated Note on behalf of the secured

creditor: Michael M. Allen, Spivey State Bank, a Division of Persons Banking Company, 1793 HWY 138

SE, Conyers, Georgia 30013, (770) 785-4902. O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 states in pertinent part that,

“nothing in this subsection shall be construed to require a secured creditor to negotiate, amend, or modify

the terms of a mortgage instrument.”

To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the property is known as 119 7th Street, Stillmore, Emanuel County, Georgia 30464; and the party in possession of the property is Orlando Kirkland a/k/a Orlondo Kirkland, or his tenant or tenants.

Spivey State Bank, A Division of Persons Banking Company, As Attorney-in-Fact for Orlando Kirkland

a/k/a Orlondo Kirkland Kevin S.

Kevin S. Kovalchik Attorney at Law

278 W. Main Street

Buford, Georgia 30518

(770) 653-9580

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A

DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Willard George Pease to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated September 9, 2011, and recorded in Deed Book 359, Page 233, Emanuel County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $159,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, December 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying situate and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, in Country Acres Subdivision, designated as Parcel 2, containing 2.08 acres, more or less, as shown on a plat of survey, dated August 13, 1986, by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Plat Book 13, Page 118, to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said Parcel 2 fronts a distance of 200 feet on the Eastern side of Briarcliff Road and is bounded as follows: North a distance of 418.4 feet by Parcel 1; East a distance of 217.8 feet by lands of Rudolph Fields; South a distance of 421.4 feet by Parcel 3; and West by Briarcliff Road.

Said property is subject to Restrictive Covenants, which are recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book HJ, Pages 24-26.

Said property is also the same as that conveyed by Joint Survivorship Warranty Deed dated June 17, 2004 from Eric T. Anderson d/b/a Anderson Building to James M. Seigrist and Kathleen A. O’Leary, which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 227, Pages 584-585.

Said property is known as 225 Briarcliff Road, Swainsboro, GA 30401, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.

The property is or may be in the possession of Willard George Pease, successor in interest or tenant(s).

USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK as Attorney-in-Fact for Willard George Pease

File no. 17-065434

SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*

Attorneys and Counselors at Law

211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300

Atlanta, GA 30346

770-220-2535/SJ

shapiroandhasty.com

*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PATRICIA ANN SHORT, ESTATE NO. 17E0127

DECEASED

NOTICE

The Petition of WILLIAM FLANDERS SHORT, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,

TO:ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

This is to notify you who are required to be served personally, to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 10th day after November 8th, 2017

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

This 3rd day of November, 2017.

Don E. Wilkes

Judge of the Probate Court

By:Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70/ 125 S. Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

|

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY SATE OF GEPRGIA

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF:

MELINDA BOYKIN CIVIL ACTION NO. 17CV283

PETITIONER

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT

Melinda Boykin filed a petition in the Emanuel County Superior Court on October 3, 2017, to change the name Melinda Boykin to Linda Burke Jones. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition was filed.

0002000004CA00006149

Marnique Oliver Attorney for Petitioner

Georgia Bar No. 141305

Post Office Box 308

202 West Main Street

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478)-289-7661

(478)-289-7662 (fax)

legaleagleoliver@yahoo.com

|

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

JAMES EDWARD MARTIN

Plaintiff, Civil Action No. 17CV311

v,

BRENDA OGLESBY MARTIN

Defendant.

NOTICE OF SUMMOMS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Brenda Oglesby Martin, Defendant Named Above:

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Divorce [state the relief sought]

was filed against you in said court on November 1st, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on November 1st, 2017, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon JAMES MARTIN, plaintiff, whose address is 234 Bonsue Dr. Swainsboro, Ga. 30401 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Witness the Honorable Judge Robert Reeves, Judge of said Court.

This the 1st day of November, 2017.

Courtney Rowland

Clerk of Superior Court

Emanuel County

|

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA

IN THE MATTER OF:

L. A. S. , SEX W/M , AGE 2 , DOB 05/2015 , CASE #2017-JR-131

CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, KASEY HENON (mother); MATTHEW SAULS (father); ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER; AND ANY OTHER PARTY CLAIMING TO HAVE A PARENTAL INTEREST IN SAID MINOR CHILD

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that the above styled action seeking the termination of the parental rights of the parents of the named child was filed against you in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2017, by reason of an Order for Service by Publication entered by the Court on the 31st day of October, 2017;

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED AND REQUIRED to appear before the Juvenile Court of Monroe County, Georgia, at the Monroe County Justice Center, Forsyth, Georgia, on the 14th day of December, 2017 at 8:30 o’clock a.m. for a status hearing (attorney appointment only), and on the 28th day of March, 2018 at 8:30 o’clock a.m. The second hearing is for the purpose of determining whether your parental rights should be terminated. The effect of an order terminating parental rights under O.C.G.A. Section 15-11-93 is without limit as to duration and terminates all the parent’s rights and obligations with respect to the child and all rights and obligations of the child to the parent arising from the parental relationship, including rights of inheritance. The parent whose rights are terminated is not thereafter entitled to notice of proceedings for the adoption of the child by another, nor has the parent any right to object to the adoption or otherwise to participate in the proceedings.

A copy of the petition may be obtained by the parents from the Clerk of the Juvenile Court at the Monroe County Courthouse, Forsyth, Georgia, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 o’clock am until 5:00 o’clock p.m. exclusive of holidays. A free copy shall be available to the parent. Upon request, the copy will be mailed to the requester – parents or alleged parents only. The child is in the present physical custody of the Petitioner, the Monroe County Department of Family and Children Services.

The general nature of the allegations is termination of the parental rights.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that while responsive pleadings are not mandatory, they are permissible and you are encouraged to file with the Clerk of this Court and serve upon Petitioner’s attorney, James E. Patterson, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029-1006 an answer or other responsive pleading within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication.

WITNESS THE HONORABLE Judge of said Juvenile Court.

This 3rd day of November, 2017.

ANGELA BANKS, DEPUTY

(Deputy) CLERK, JUVENILE COURT OF

MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA