Join the EGSC Art Club for The Horror Show tonight!

Last Updated: October 31, 2017 at 9:19 am

Tonight from 4 – 6 p.m., join the East Georgia State College Art Club for their exhibition at the Twin City Gallery. The Horror Show is an exhibition of new work by the EGSC Art Club. The theme is explored through a variety of different media (including photography, drawing, digital art and painting). Each artist participating in the exhibit chose to explore the topic in their own way. Some approaches to the theme include explorations of cultural identity, childhood experiences and films tied to the horror genre. Artists featured in this exhibit include Matthew Boyd, Celeste Rodriguez-Teran, Anna Holland, Leari-Jenee Jones and Janet Sanchez.

The Twin City Gallery is located at 130 Circle Drive in Twin City. Don’t miss this special event!