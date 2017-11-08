Jerry Wilson, 77

Funeral services for Jerry Wilson, 77, of Sanderson, Fla., were held at First Baptist Church of Sanderson on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Roy Vining and Bro. Bob Christmas officiating. Graveside services and interment took place Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery Norristown with Reverend Phil Wilson and Reverend Hal Wilson officiating. He passed away October 31, 2017.

Mr. Jerry Wilson was born on February 24, 1940, in Norristown to Homer Wilson and Susie Hostilo Wilson. During 30 years of employment with Fruit Growers Express/CSX, he relocated from Georgia to Jacksonville and finally settled in Sanderson. He became a member of First Baptist Church of Sanderson, where he served on the finance committee and was in charge of the grounds and maintenance. Wilson, his wife, Cherry, and son, Matt, were the first family baptized in the new facility by Brother Bob Christmas. In 2012, he rededicated his life to the Lord and was baptized by Brother Roy Vining. When Jerry wasn’t around the church, he could be found farming and gardening his land, or at Hardee’s with his side kick, Benji, by his side. Wilson was a hard worker and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers; Kenneth Wilson and Robert L. Wilson.

Survivors include his wife, Cherry Davis Wilson; their son, Matt (Kailyn) Wilson; son, Jerry Lavon Wilson, and mother of his son, Gertrude Ackiss; a brother, George Loran Wilson; four stepchildren; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and Benji.

Pallbearers were Paul Whitehead, Josh Whitehead, Klayton Davis Usina, Clinton Freeman, Joshua Wilson, and Mike Hamner. Graveside service pallbearers were Billy Freeman, Reagan Freeman, Craig Williamson, Kenny Wilson, Louie Wilson Jr., and Johnny Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida at 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32257, or your favorite charity.

Guerry Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Tomlinson Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements.