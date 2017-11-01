James Roy Morton, 74

Funeral services for James Roy Morton, 74, of Garfield were held in the Chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, with Reverend George Archer officiating. Interment followed in the Hebron Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. He passed away Monday, Oct. 23, at his residence following a brief illness.

Mr. James Roy Morton was born July 17, 1943, in Morehead City, N.C., to the late Walter Morton and Daisy Morton. Morton was a contract driver, working for Pony Express and Ruth Salads until retiring in 1997. He loved fishing, playing with his pet, Samson, and especially loved his family and precious grandchildren. Morton was a member of Freewill Baptist Church, where he taught adult Sunday School in the late 80s. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug Morton; sister, Bonnie Bird; and step-daughter, Nancy NeSmith.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Martha Kimball Morton; son, Chris J. (Jeannie) Morton; step-children, Charline (Glenn) Crowe of Gainesville, Ronnie NeSmith of Portal, and Angie Like of Daytona; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were Jason Morton, Matthew Way, Roy Henry Sr., Mike Godbee, Bobby Kimball, and Lewis Kimball.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.