James H. “Billy” Boatright, 81

Funeral services for James H. “Billy” Boatright, 81, of Pembroke were held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Dr. Lawrence Butler and Rev. Jeff Spencer officiating. Interment followed in Northside Cemetery. He passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, while fishing.

Mr. James H. “Billy” Boatright was born July 9, 1936, to James O. and Louella Jones Boatright. He was retired from Hercules, Inc., where he was a heavy equipment mechanic. MBoatright also formerly worked at Bryan County Public Works, Pembroke Advanced Communication, Gann’s Car Crushing, John Deere in Swainsboro, was a campground host with the state of Georgia, was a bus driver for Pinewood Christian Academy, and served 11 years with the Georgia National Guard. He was an avid fisherman and trly loved his time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Faye Brantley.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joy C. Boatright of Pembroke; three sons, Clifton (Debbie) Boatright of Beaufort, S.C., Mark K. (Laura) Boatright of Pembroke, and Chesley (Melissa) Boatright of Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, Glen Boatright and Philip Boatright; five sisters, Evelyn Lord, Thelma Williams, Jeanette Miller, Betty Coleman, and Vinnie Lou McNure; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home of Pembroke was in charge of arrangements.