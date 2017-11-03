Hackle wins third, receives recognition by renowned chef at Georgia National Fair

A student from Swainsboro High School recently brought home third place in the Peanut Recipe Contest held as part of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) Day at the Georgia National Fair in Perry on October 11.

Mercedes Hackle entered a Peanutty Bar recipe in the…

To continue reading this article, purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!