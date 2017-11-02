Goodman covers Kiwanis accomplishments for 2016-17

The Kiwanis Club of Swainsboro held its weekly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Catered Creations at 7 p.m. With President Jim Clapham presiding, there were 21 members in attendance and one guest, Pepper Fields. The program for the evening was “Kiwanis Education” presented by Tim Goodman, in which he summarized the club’s 2016-17 year toward Distinguished Club status, before introducing the 2017-18 Kiwanis Year.

He relayed the new Kiwanis International (KI) president, Jim Rochford from Peoria, Illinois, and outlined his accomplishments with Kiwanis membership growth. Goodman also outlined the goals for KI, the Georgia District, and the Swainsboro Kiwanis Club as listed in the 2017-18 Directory. He talked about individual member goals, mainly…

