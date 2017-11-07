Goff claims prestigious USG facilities award

East Georgia State College Director of Business Affairs Operations, Michelle Goff, has earned recognition by the University System of Georgia for her work in directing the construction, expansion and renovations of buildings on the Swainsboro and Statesboro campuses of the college.

Goff accepted the USG Judy Wilder Lifetime Achievement Award for her personal efforts in oversight of the construction on the Swainsboro campus of the two residential units, Bobcat Villas South and West, the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center and the Academic Building Expansion. In Statesboro, her effort has included the construction of the Statesboro campus on Highway 301 South. The award was presented by Jim James, USG Vice Chancellor for Real Estate and Facilities, during a conference at Callaway Gardens on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Goff is the 10th recipient of the award established

To continue reading this article, purchase the November 1, 2017 edition of The Blade!