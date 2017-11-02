Gethsemane Missionary Baptist to celebrate Veterans Day

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m., Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will host its third annual Veterans Day program. This program will honor those who have served this country, as well as all first responders. All Veterans are asked to wear or bring uniforms displaying awards, decorations, and accolades to this service. Dinner will be served.

Pastor Rev. Mario Webb Sr. invites all. For further information, contact Robert Turner at 478-299-3708, or at 478-562-4211.