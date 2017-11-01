Georgia Lee Anderson, 85

Funeral services for Georgia Lee Anderson, 85, were held Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in the chapel of Tomlinson Funeral Home at 3 p.m., officiated by David Anderson. Interment followed in the Swainsboro City Cemetery. She passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at her residence in Swainsboro.

Mrs. Georgia Lee Anderson was born on October 9, 1932, in Bristow, Okla., to the late Aretis Haskell and Beulah Mizell Johnson. On October 14, 1950, she married the late Merle D. Anderson. They lived in Oklahoma, Illinois, Mississippi, and Louisiana before moving to Georgia. Anderson was a homemaker and a member of Temple Baptist Church in New Iberia, La. She attended Harvester Baptist Church in Swainsboro.

Survivors include her children, Dale (Cathy) Crawford of New Iberia, La., Debbie (Gene) Bush of Largo, Fla., and David (Connie) Anderson of Swainsboro; one sister, JoAnn Threlkeld of Oklahoma City, Okla.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Michael Howarth, Zack Anderson, Eric Anderson, Frederick Vautier, Chu Lin Ooi, and Calvin Close.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 365, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401, in memory of Mrs. Anderson.

Tomlinson Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements