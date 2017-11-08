Emanuel Medical Center CEO, Damien Scott, Speaks at Rotary

The Rotary Club of Swainsboro held its November 6, 2017 meeting at Catered Creations in Swainsboro. Al Lawson called the meeting to order and welcomed members and guests. Butch Frye gave the invocation, and Ken Warnock led the pledge and Four-Way Test.

The Rotary member profile was Athen Walden, a Rotary member of fifteen years. Athen is employed by the Citizens Bank and has been in banking for over eighteen years. Athen and his wife Abby have two children, Ally and Jack. The Waldens are active in sports with their children, farming, and church work. Athen described himself as a “Twin City country boy.”

Rotarian Steven Rigdon introduced the program, Damien Scott, Chief Executive Officer of the Emanuel Medical Center. Damien began his program with “Are you a leader?” He emphasized that even though he felt he was preaching to the choir, we all need to be reminded of our leadership responsibilities in the community. Scott went on to say “a leader has convictions; a leader serves their team; a leader learns so they may teach; and leaders are decisive.”

Damien provided an overview of the Emanuel Medical Center (EMC). The hospital was recently graded at greater than 93% in medical quality and more that 90% overall satisfaction rating. With approximately 393 employees, EMC is one of the major employers in Emanuel County. The hospital now includes a senior behavioral health unit that will undergo further expansion to meet the needs in the local area.

Damien encouraged Rotarians to consider donations through the Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program. Mr. Scott also stressed the importance of advocating for a healthier community. The County of Emanuel is ranked 154 out of the 159 counties in Georgia in overall health. The data looks at individual counties using more than 30 measures of health, including smoking, obesity, poverty and even sleep. Therefore, citizens must do everything possible to ensure our beloved county becomes a healthier community. Please, join Rotary in advocating for a healthier community.

The Rotary Cub of Swainsboro is a unit of Rotary International. There are 1.2 million Rotary members and over 35,000 clubs in Rotary International. Rotarians take action locally and globally. Each day, our members pour their passion, integrity, and intelligence into completing projects that have a lasting impact. We persevere until we deliver real, lasting solutions. Find out more about Rotary International at www.rotary.org. Also, like Swainsboro Rotary at https://www.facebook.com/SwainsboroRotary.

Article by Gail Ware, Public Relations Chair, Swainsboro Rotary Club

Pictured: Damien Scott