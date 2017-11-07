Emanuel County Final resting place for warbird

Local veterans joined Mayor Charles Schwabe last week to view a proud warbird being placed on display at the entrance to Southeast Georgia Regional Airport.

The project to obtain a de-commissioned military aircraft was begun by the City several years ago. “We are doing this as a tribute to all our veterans, but especially veterans of the Vietnam Conflict,” said the Mayor.

When completed, the A7 jet will boast a cosmetic restoration and an information board to describe its story in the defense of our nation. Danny Wayne Faircloth and Airport Chairman Ken Warnock were recognized for their help in the project.