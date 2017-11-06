EGSC to observe International Fraud Awareness Week with activities

Last Updated: October 31, 2017 at 9:24 am

International Fraud Awareness week is held each year in November. This year, from November 12 – 18, 2017, East Georgia State College will join the University System of Georgia in observing International Fraud Awareness Week with events. The observance, SPIRIT of USG, encompasses Stewardship, Prevention, Integrity, Responsibility, Inspiration and Trust—practices that guide us in all decisions we make, each and every day.

Kicking off the week on Monday, November 13, there will be banners available at EGSC’s three campuses for students, faculty and staff to sign as they pledge to uphold and model ethical behavior. On the Swainsboro campus, the banner will be at the Help Desk in the Jean A. Morgan Student Activities Center. In Statesboro, the banner will be in the front lobby, and in Augusta, the banner will be at the ACE in Galloway Hall.

On November 14 at 11 a.m., Clay Sprouse, CIA, CISA, CPA, Chief Audit Officer for EGSC and Augusta University, will speak at the Gambrell Center Auditorium on the Swainsboro campus. His presentation will discuss financial fraud and provide insights into the movie Catch Me If You Can. This event will be live-streamed to the JSAC Coffee House on the Augusta Campus and will be available in Room H105 on the Statesboro campus

At 7 p.m., the movie Catch Me If You Can will be shown at the Gambrell Center Auditorium. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, this movie is based on the true life story of financial con artist Frank Abagnale. Free popcorn and drinks will be provided.

Throughout the week, EGSC students, faculty and staff will receive Fraud and Ethics Facts, which will also be posted on EGSC’s social media. Resource materials will be available on tables in the common areas of all three campuses, and select compliance training modules will be open for faculty and staff as well.