EGSC to observe International Fraud Awareness Week with activities

International Fraud Awareness week is held each year in November. This year, from November 12 – 18, East Georgia State College (EGSC) will join the University System of Georgia in observing International Fraud Awareness Week with events. The observance, SPIRIT of USG, encompasses Stewardship, Prevention, Integrity, Responsibility, Inspiration and Trust – practices that guide us in all decisions we make, each and every day.

Kicking off the week on Monday, Nov. 13, there will be banners available at EGSC’s three campuses for students, faculty and staff to sign as they pledge to uphold and model ethical behavior. On the Swainsboro campus, the banner will be at the Help Desk in the Jean A. Morgan Student Activities Center. In Statesboro, the banner…

