Eddie L. Carswell Jr., 75

Funeral services for Eddie L. Carswell Jr., 75, of Long Beach, Calif., were held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Grant AME Church of Long Beach, CA. with Pastor Eagle officiating. Interment followed October 30, 2017 at 12:45 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery. He passed on October 14, 2017.

Mr. Eddie L. Carswell Jr. was the second born child to Eddie Lee Carswell Sr. and Gertrude Carswell in Georgia. Shortly after graduating high school, Carswell moved to California in 1963. He served in the military for two years before being honorably discharged. Carswell married the love of his life, Charlotte Mills, on May 18, 1968. From this union, Dana “Spud” Carswell and Eddie “Buck” Carswell III were born. First born child of Carswell, Shelia “Ma” Carswell from Katye Spencer was there to welcome the new additions. Carswell worked odd and end jobs until his employment with McDonnell Douglas, which lasted for 30 years, in which he received recognition and honor for 30 years of perfect attendance. He was known as “Fast Eddie” because he believed hard work defined him as a man. Carswell loved gardening, cooking, the blues, Westerns, bid whist, cartoons, that “shine,” fishing, Masonic work, and his family from Georgia to California. He was known to feed many, never to meet a stranger, and was a second father to all young men on Trafford Street. He loved honestly. Along with his parents, Carswell was preceded in death by six of his siblings, Annie Daisy, Otis, Willie James, Eddie Jean, Willie Albert, and Ellis.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years (50 years in May) Charlotte Carswell; children, Sheila, Dana, and Eddie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert, David, Alfonzo, Jimmy, Roger, Elijah, Samuel, Randy, Alfreda, Gertrude Delois, and Elizabeth; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers were Justin Ross, Faquir Muhammed, Arliss Moore, Shannon Davis, Sean Thomas, and Ron Turner.

Honorary pallbearers were Eddie L. Carswell III, Mark Moxley, Jason Rios, Bryan Kennebrew, Anthony L. Carswell, Pierre Woodley, Mo Cherry, and David Nereu.

Long Beach Colonial Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.