ECI Lady Dawgs battle in Elite 8

by RON WEATHERFORD

The ECI softball battled in the Elite 8 of the state tournament in Columbus last week but fell short, losing both games.

When you advance to the final eight in the state playoffs, teams with dominant pitching usually come out on top.

The Bulldogs faced Echols County in the first game, who featured a seasoned pitcher in the circle.

Abby Cowart and Jada Downer got one hit apiece in the game against the Wildcats, who held the Bulldogs to just two hits and one run, defeating the Lady Dawgs 4-1.

Echols took a first inning, 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs tied the game in the top of the third inning. The Wildcats tacked on 3 in the fifth inning to lead 4-1 and held on for the win.

Freshman Emily Tabor went the distance for ECI, scattering six hits, striking out two.

With the loss, the Bulldogs played out of the losers’ bracket and faced Bowdon, who lost 5-4 to Mount Zion.

Bowdon plays out of the Mecca for Class A softball with four of the eight teams left playing in Region 6. Trion and Gordon Lee from Region 6 played for the state championship Saturday ,with Gordon Lee winning their eighth softball state championship.

The Red Devils started their ace, who was throwing…

