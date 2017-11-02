ECI establishes clothes closet, looking to add food pantry
by Halei Lamb | November 2, 2017 4:51 pm
On Friday, Oct. 13, members of ECI’s 21st Century teamed up with Elizabeth Kraus and employees from Nordson to establish a clothes closet at the school. This closet will contain uniform clothing items as well as everyday articles of clothing to help those in need both at ECI and in the community. A clothing drive will be held…
