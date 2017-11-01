Earl Robinson, 68

Funeral Services for Earl Robinson, 68, were held in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

Mr. Earl Robinson was born to the late James Robinson Sr. and Geraldine Singleton-Carwell in Atmore, Ala. He grew up in Somerset, N.J. After graduating from Franklin High School in Somerset, he attended Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. It was there where he lettered in baseball and was given the nickname “Pro.” Robinson graduated from Benedict College with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He lived in August for many years with his family, working as an award-winning salesman for Ford Motor Company. Later, he lived in Metter and Swainsboro. He worked with special needs children in the Candler County School System. His passions were people, sports, and helping children. He was an usher at Holy Zion Holiness Church of Metter. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his mother, Gussie Robinson of Somerset, N.J.; his wife and former wife, Lavonya Robinson of Augusta and Joann Robinson of Swainsboro; four sons, Keith (Audra) Robinson of Loganville, Stephon Fryer of Milledgeville, Stefan Fryer of Augusta, and Willie Collins of Metter; four daughters, LaDonna Walker of Augusta, Shelley (Clarence) Bland of Lilburn, Jane’t (Tommie) Lloyd, and Kendall (Laquan) Jordan; two brothers, James (Marilyn) Robinson Jr. of Augusta and Timothy (Dawn) Robinson of Spartanburg, S.C.; nine sisters, Linda (Daryl) Spencer of New Brunswick, N.J., Joanne Cross of Somerset, N.J., Janice Robinson of Lilburn, Sandra Robinson-Pharms of Morrow, Lisa Robinson of North Brunswick, N.J., Yvette Robinson of North Brunswick, N.J., Tamekiyo Robinson of Plainfield, N.J., Cynthia Crowell of Harlem, N.Y., and Gayle Carwell-Wright of Cleveland, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.