EAC presents check to threatre

The Emanuel Arts Council (EAC) Inc. recently presented a $5,000 check to the Historic Dixie Theatre and Barbara and Tobe Karrh Community Arts Center renovation and restoration project. The EAC will eventually be housed in the theatre once renovations are complete. Presenting the check to Swainsboro Mayor Charles Schwabe were EAC President Kenny Griffin and EAC Executive Director Jacquie Brasher

Located on Green Street, the theatre will be showing first-run movies at a discounted rate. A concession counter will be available and all snacks and beverages will be sold at a very reasonable price. “The idea is for a family of four to be able to get tickets, popcorn, and drinks for about $30 or less,” said Brasher. “Considering how much that family would have to pay at larger theaters, this is a huge bargain.”

The theatre will also serve as a central location to stimulate the creative economy by providing a home for arts and culture in Emanuel County accessible to all, while preserving a cultural and architectural landmark in downtown Swainsboro. “We are very excited to be a part of this landmark restoration project,” Brasher continued. “The arts council will have its own art gallery, space for workshops, and of course, the brand new stage and theatre for live performances.”

For more information on the Historic Dixie Theatre project, visit www.historicdixietheatre.com. To find out more about Emanuel Arts Council, check out its Facebook page.