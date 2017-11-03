COTW: Brooklyn Crosby

This week’s Cook of the Week is Brooklyn Crosby of Canoochee. She’s the 8-year-old daughter of proud parents Brittany and Josh Crosby. She attends Twin City Elementary and is in the third grade. Brooklyn enjoys dancing, reading, and playing outside. Here are three recipes she would like to share. Enjoy!…

