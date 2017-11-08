Clyde S. Rowland Sr., 82

Funeral services for Clyde S. Rowland Sr., 82, of Lyons were held Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Elder Michael Meek and Elder George McNure officiating. Interment followed at Sardis Primitive Baptist Cemetery. He passed away October 31, 2017, at Oxley Health and Rehab in Lyons.

Mr. Clyde S. Rowland Sr. was born April 16, 1935, in Kite, Johnson County, to the late John S. and Jewell Fagler Rowland. He retired from Thermo King after 22 years, and he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was lovingly considered a good man by his family. Rowland was a member of Old Line Primitive Baptist Church for more than 61 years, and, in addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Harper.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Bonnette Kersey Rowland of Lyons; four sons, Clyde S. Rowland Jr., Danny W. (Toni) Rowland, and Bobby Rowland, all of Lyons, and Mike W .(Kathy) Rowland of Adrian; two sisters, Joan (Robert) Gross of Swainsboro and June (Stanly) Walls of Savannah; one brother, Roger Rowland of Swainsboro; daughter-in-law, Ann Rowland of Lyons; six grandchildren, Chris (Barbara) Rowland, Lisa (Damon) Winn, Randy (Star) Rowland, Felicia Rowland, Evelyn Rowland (Jose) Nino, and Jake Rowland; and 11 great-grandchildren, David Rowland, Matt Winn, Madali Winn, Gauge Coleman, Alexi Rowland, Carson Winn, Dallas Nino, Dawson Nino, Ethan Rowland, Scarlett Sapp, and Cloe Jackson.

Pallbearers were Damon Winn, Chris Rowland, Randy Rowland, Brandon Wilkes, Dalton Corbin, and Matt Winn. Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of Old Line Primitive Baptist Association.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.