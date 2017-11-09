City of Adrian’s Christmas parade slated for December 2
by Halei Lamb | November 9, 2017 4:42 pm
On December 2 at 5 p.m., the City of Adrian’s Christmas parade will take place. Activities will begin at the city park beginning at 1 p.m. Applications are available at City Hall. There will be no entry fee, but parade participants must register. For more information, contact City Hall at 668-3376 or Suzanne Hutchinson at 484-4227.
