City of Adrian’s Christmas parade slated for December 2

On December 2 at 5 p.m., the City of Adrian’s Christmas parade will take place. Activities will begin at the city park beginning at 1 p.m. Applications are available at City Hall. There will be no entry fee, but parade participants must register. For more information, contact City Hall at 668-3376 or Suzanne Hutchinson at 484-4227.