Calling all artists grades kindergarten through sixth!
by Halei Lamb | November 2, 2017 4:28 pm
During the month of December, Twin City Community Gallery will feature art by the community’s youngest artists. All submitted 2-dimensional art work will be displayed. The theme is “Happy Holidays.” All budding young artists, please drop off your art work at City Hall in Twin City. The deadline for submission is Monday, Nov. 27. A cookie reception will be announced soon.
